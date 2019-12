About this show

This retelling of the Charles Dickens classic is filled with warmth, humor, music, and holiday cheer. Wealthy miser Ebenezer Scrooge greets every Christmas with a "Bah, Humbug." That all changes when he is visited by three holiday spirits who reveal to him his misguided past, reclusive present, and tragic future, helping him to realize the errors of his ways and to embrace the kindness and generosity in his heart. Recommended for grades 1-12.