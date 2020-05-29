About this show

Tony Award-winning song-and-dance spectacular 42nd Street centers on a starry-eyed young dancer named Peggy Sawyer who leaves her home in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to audition for the new Broadway show Pretty Lady, staged by notorious director Julian Marsh. When leading lady Dorothy Brock breaks her ankle, Peggy takes over and rises from chorus girl to star status overnight.

42nd Street is filled with sensational tap numbers and memorable melodies like "Lullaby of Broadway," "We're in the Money," "You're Getting to Be a Habit With Me," "Sunny Side to Every Situation," "Young and Healthy," and the famed title song. With music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, the stage musical is based on the novel by Bradford Ropes and Busby Berkeley's 1933 movie.