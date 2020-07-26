About this show

Chicago Tap Theatre (CTT) presents "30 Feet Together, 6 Feet Apart" Sunday, July 26, at 3 p.m. CDT live on its streaming platforms. "30 Feet Together, 6 Feet Apart" is a celebration of the power and necessity of dance and live music, and a vision of how dance performances on a concert stage can be presented at this time. This show includes a live jazz trio featuring funk and soul master JC Brooks as host and vocalist along with tap dancing by CTT.

The run time for "30 Feet Together, 6 Feet Apart" is 50 minutes with no intermission. Admission is based on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale of $5 - $30. While CTT would like to encourage people to purchase admission and donate to the Company during the event, there is also a free option available. Choose your admission level, register, and we will send you a link to view the live performance! Viewing is only available live on July 26 at 3pm CDT.