About this show

TheatreSports is a traditional Improv format. It pits two teams of improvisors against each other. They compete in scenes that are fueled by audience suggestions. The action is fast-paced as audience suggestions ensure that neither team has any idea what's about to happen next! A team may find itself performing a scene about alien intervention, or singing a musical about the evolution of man. Which we all know is the same thing as alien intervention. The scenes are scored from 0-5 by Olympic-style judges. At the end of the night, the team with the most points is crowned victorious.