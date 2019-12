About this show

Paulina, the reigning queen bee of the all-girls Aburi Boarding School, has her sights set on winning the Miss Ghana Pageant and, ultimately, the Miss Global Universe Pageant. Paulina prides herself on successfully shaming her friends over their weight, hair, and status. When American transfer student Erica arrives and begins to threaten Paulina's position atop her hive-minded friends, the power struggle begins and hilarity ensues.