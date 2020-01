About this show

Magnum Opus Theatre ran for almost a decade in Los Angeles, presenting real, terrible screenplays exactly as written, with hilarious results. Abi's Choice centers around popular novelist Abi's forthright sexual exploits and her ever-expanding circle of lovers — all of whom want to marry her — culminating in Abi having to make a choice...or is the choice made for her? You'll have to see in...Magnus Opus Theatre: Abi's Choice.