About this show

When Dee Dee Bridgewater takes the Rialto stage, we are in for a treat! Over the course of her multifaceted career spanning four decades, three-time Grammy winner and Tony Award-winning jazz vocalist Bridgewater has ascended to the upper echelon of vocalists, putting her unique spin on standards, as well as taking intrepid leaps of faith in re-envisioning jazz classics. Ever the fearless voyager, explorer, pioneer and keeper of tradition, she has worked with the legendary Thad Jones/Mel Louis Big Band, and performed with such jazz notables as Max Roach, Sonny Rollins, Dexter Gordon, and Dizzy Gillespie.

In addition to her many accomplishments as a jazz artist, Bridgewater had a parallel career in musical theater, winning a Tony Award for her role as Glinda in The Wiz. In 2017 she was the recipient of the NEA Jazz Masters Fellows Award.