About this show

Whole World Improv Theatre is an extremely popular, well-established improv comedy troupe that has been a part of the Atlanta community for 14 years. The troupe offers a wide range of talent and skill to create an UNREHEARSED, live experience, from costumes and set changes to music and story lines, based entirely on audience suggestions. The live improvisational scenes are punctuated with filmed "renegade" clips where audiences watch the troupe interact with the public. This "off the cuff" format provides a unique show with every performance, guaranteeing the show to be relevant to the local culture, current events and, most importantly, the audience in attendance. Whole World is not merely a comedy club. The show is a theatrical event, a happening, an experience. Regardless of why you are there, once you enter the front door, you have just obtained a ticket to the hottest party in town.