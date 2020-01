About this show

A war to retrieve the beautiful Helen of Troy has ended. The city has been laid to waste, its men slaughtered. Its women have been forced to the beach where the Greeks will soon enslave them as the spoils of war. As they await their fate, Queen Hecuba, her daughter Cassandra, and the other women confront the travesties and devastation of war. Ellen McLaughlin's contemporary adaptation of Euripides's centuries-old drama is a lucid and humbling perspective on the refugees of war.