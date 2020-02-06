About this show

Internationally recognized for his moving performances, innovative programming, and extensive catalog of recordings, Frost conductor Gerard Schwarz presents a compelling program. In his nearly five decades as a respected classical musician and conductor, Schwarz has received seven Emmy Awards, 14 Grammy nominations, 8 ASCAP Awards, and numerous Stereo Review and Ovation Awards. He became the first American named Conductor of the Year by Musical America and received numerous honorary doctorates from various universities. This evening's centerpiece is Richard Strauss's tone poem Ein Heldenleben (A Hero's Life). It stands as the culmination of 19th-century romanticism and as an autobiographical statement, as Strauss quotes from several of his previous works. This program also includes Walter Piston's Three New England Sketches and the unveiling of a new work by a Frost student composition competition winner.