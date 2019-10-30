About this show

From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family. Performed by five incredible actor/singer/musicians who play 20 different instruments, this exciting musical features the songs "I Walk the Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire," and more than two dozen classic hits. This portrait of the Man in Black is a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin' salute to a unique musical legend that's packed with musical moments that will both move and exhilarate.