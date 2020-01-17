About this show

This world-premiere production is penned by Area Stage Company's very own associate artistic director, Giancarlo Rodaz. All children, except one, grow up. The world premiere of Area Stage's Peter x Wendy is an exciting and action-packed new adaptation of J.M. Barrie's timeless tale that stays true to the original book's powerful and mischievous story. Peter x Wendy is a dark and modern fairy tale about a cocky young boy who spends his never-ending childhood on the island of Neverland, and his adventure with the ordinary girl Wendy Darling and her brothers.