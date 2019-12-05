TheaterMania Logo
From the very first note, Once pulls you in and doesn't let you go. Featuring magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this gorgeous and uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord. Set in Dublin, an Irish musician ready to give up on his career is drawn to a Czech immigrant who helps encourage him to keep writing and performing. Through their shared love of music, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful, but complicated, love story.

Once won eight Tony Awards and the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

