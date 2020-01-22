About this show

Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. This sunny and funny tale follows the story of a young woman's search for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. A large cast, nonstop laughs, and explosive dance numbers, told through the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, propel this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship into one of the most unforgettable musicals of all time.