About this show

Don't be afraid! Little Monster Tales is the "trick" to make reading a "treat!" Fantasy Theatre Factory presents delightfully funny stories from children's books about monsters, children, and other squiggly creatures. We bring these stories to life onstage. The show combines reading, literature, comedy, puppets, music — even a headless butler who can juggle! The show tickles your funny bone and sends everyone running to the library for more books by the same authors! Great FUN! This event was beautifully & dynamically captured digitally for a stage-to-screen experience like no other!. Face coverings are still required for all individuals. Social distancing requirements will be enforced.