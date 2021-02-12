About this show

The passion will ignite onstage in Kiss Me, Shakespeare! A Valentine's Cabaret. The performance, showcasing our Master of Fine Arts interns from UCF, features the most romantic scenes from Shakespeare's works alongside popular Broadway love songs, making for the perfect date night with your special someone this Valentine's Day weekend.

Audiences will be swept off their feet by songs from musical adaptations of Shakespeare plays, such as "So in Love" and "Always True to You in My Fashion" (from Kiss Me, Kate), "What Do You Do With a Man?" and "Falling in Love With Love" (from Boys From Syracuse), and "One Hand, One Heart" and "Somewhere" (from West Side Story), as well as fiery, romantic scenes from plays such as Much Ado About Nothing and As You Like It.