About this show

Based on true happenings, this heartwarming story tells of Charlie, a factory owner struggling to save his shoe business, and Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. The two have seemingly nothing in common, but with a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unlikely duo learns to embrace their differences and find they have more in common that they think! Featuring original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this high-energy, full-hearted hit is inspiring audiences to let love shine and showing them that sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out!