About this show

The Coming Through America Sketch Comedy Tour is a clean, exciting, interactive experience suitable for the entire family. Created by comedians Success Jr & Plus Pierre, they've taken the country by storm. The tour features themes such as family, church, dating, and more, all told from the perspective of first-generation Haitian American. This show also features a mixture of new and old talent, the Fort Lauderdale stop will include never before seen content and many surprise guests as this stop is very special being that it's the finale.