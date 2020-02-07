About this show

Main Street Players proudly presents the second show of the 2019-20 season, Church and State by Jason Odell Williams. Three days before his bid for reelection, in the wake of a school shooting in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, a Republican US senator makes an off-the-cuff comment to a blogger that gets leaked on "the Twitter," calling into question the senator's stance on guns and God. As his devoutly Christian wife and liberal Jewish campaign manager try to contain the damage, this look at how religion influences politics and how politics has become a religion is simultaneously funny, heartbreaking, and uplifting.