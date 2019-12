About this show

This powerhouse all-male company of gauchos present a thrilling, percussive dance and music spectacle. The company's work celebrates the unique South American cowboy tradition of the gaucho. Precision footwork, rhythmic stomping, drumming, and song is at the heart of the gaucho (South American cowboy) tradition and is now thrilling audiences around the world with this new production created by renowned choreographer Gilles Brinas.