About this show

Boston Brass and the Stamps Brass Quintet perform together for an evening of music and entertainment. For 31 years, Boston Brass has set out to establish a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Performing exciting classical arrangements to burning jazz standards, Boston Brass treats audiences to a unique brand of entertainment captivating all ages. The ensemble's lively repartee, touched with humor and personality, attempts to bridge the ocean of classical formality to delight audiences in an evening of great music and boisterous fun. The philosophy of Boston Brass is to provide audiences with a wide selection of musical styles in unique arrangements, provided in a friendly and fun atmosphere. The Stamps Brass Quintet is simply one of Frost's elite ensembles. Expect brilliance when both quintets join efforts on pieces such as the Duke Ellington Suite, arranged by James Hudson, drawing from "Take the 'A' Train" and other classics.