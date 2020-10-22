About this show

Justin needs a father and David needs a son. They are both stuck in old habits, hard feelings, and have been stuck there so long they don't even realize it. Sometimes it takes a perfect stranger to teach you things about yourself that you never even knew. Join these men through laughter, tears, and every emotion in between as they unknowingly catapult toward a shocking revelation. This two-character play is a tense ride as two strangers who meet, for what is only to be a brief encounter, get more out of their time together than either could ever have imagined. Borrowed explores the universal and haunting themes of fathers, sons, love, loss, and, ultimately, forgiveness.

Guests will receive an email with the link to watch the virtual reading online from the comfort of their home.