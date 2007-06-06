About this show

Blue Man Group, the wildly successful live entertainment experience, occupies the state-of-the-art Sharp AQUOS Theatre, adding an entirely new dimension in live entertainment for Universal Orlando theme park guests and Florida residents. The new show combines music, comedy and multimedia theatrics to create the blissful party atmosphere that is a Blue Man Group trademark. The production has been custom-designed for Universal Orlando and includes elements of the group's existing shows as well as newly created material exclusive to this production.