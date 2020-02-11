About this show

No, you've never heard the bassoon sound quite like this before. Frost faculty artist and bassoonist Gabriel Beavers and Frost's Dean and pianist Shelly Berg call on their superior technique and varied experiences for Gernot Wolfgang's and James Lassen's challenging works, in which the bassoon is treated like a rock guitar. Brett Dietz's Behold a Pale Horse for amplified bassoon and percussion quartet puts the bassoon through a guitar pedal effects; and Theodor Burkali's TRaInspOrt is a fiery piece for bassoon and two percussion. Dietz is in demand as a clinician and soloist who has performed in Paris, France; Bangkok, Thailand; and General Roca, Argentina; and made appearances at Carnegie Hall in New York.