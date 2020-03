About this show

As Much as I Can is an award-winning piece of collaborative, activist experiential theater, written, directed, and produced by Harley & Co., that brings to the forefront of conversation that black men have and continue to be disproportionately infected and affected by HIV. It is theater arising from a partnership with ViiV Healthcare and their ACCELERATE! initiative, which is committed to supporting innovative community projects that focus on improving HIV outcomes for black gay men.