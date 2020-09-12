About this show

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor Lexus of Kendall, will host the 29th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction virtually on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. This FREE event will include a star-studded virtual experience and an exciting online auction that is open to the public. Headlining the virtual experience will be celebrity appearances and performances by International Superstar Gloria Estefan, Tony Award-winning Actress Rachel Bay Jones, Stage, Film and TV Star Danny Pino, Broadway Leading Lady Janet Dacal, FOX's So You Think You Can Dance Finalist Gino Cosculluela, New York Actor/Singer Don Seward and the company's 2012 cast of Next to Normal. Bidding is now open for supporters to vie for over 200 exclusive auction items that include extravagant voyages provided by Azamara, a dream trip to España courtesy of the Tourist Office of Spain, and a one-year lease for a 2021 Lexus RX 350.