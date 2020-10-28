About this show

Shake up your weeknight routine with our new conversation series, Woolly's Wonderlist, where we ask the folks who inspire us to chat about what's currently inspiring them. You'll hear from Woollyverse artists you know and love, as well as some folks that we're excited to introduce you to (don't worry, we really think you'll hit it off). We'll dig into the ideas and influences that have shaped their careers, and get their unique perspectives on the summer of 2020.

Toshi Reagon is a singer, musician, composer, producer and curator, who has been described by Vibe magazine as "one helluva rock'n'roller-coaster ride" and by PopMatters.com as "a treasure waiting to be found, Reagon is a one-woman celebration of all that is dynamic, progressive and uplifting in American music." At her quadrennial Post-Election Day show, Reagon will be joined by special guests to address the future of America."