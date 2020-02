About this show

Simone needs a successful follow-up for her podcast's surprisingly successful first season. Andi desperately needs the big-win case that will finally launch her legal career. Jude wants to stop waiting and start building the family he's always wanted. Marina is lost trying to survive a world where she has become viral media's mythical boogeywoman made manifest.

There is no guide for how to navigate the world when justice, family, humanity, and the truth clash.