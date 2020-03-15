About this show

How do you protect a child born into danger?

In Harlem, a couple celebrates the birth of their firstborn — a boy, black and beautiful. As the mother worries for their son's future in today's America, the father wrestles with his role as a police officer, a "black man in blue." When the unimaginable happens years later and the son is killed by a white officer, their fears will strike devastatingly close to home.

WNO presents the DC premiere of Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori and NAACP Theatre Award-winning librettist Tazewell Thompson's new opera inspired by contemporary events and black literature, including Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me and James Baldwin's The Fire Next Time. Jeanine's signature and genre-blending style and vivid flashbacks capture the grief of a family and community navigating the turbulent waters of loss at the hands of police. Exploring race, violence, and reconciliation, Blue places timely issues at the forefront of modern opera and invites audiences to the emotional epicenter of their impact.