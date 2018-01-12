About this show

Tired of dinner and a movie? Magic isn't for kids anymore. First-rate snarkists Mark Phillips and Brian Curry battle for the title of Washington, DC's Best Magician in The Magic Duel. This show is full of seriously funny magic that will fool you. Badly. During the performance, the audience selects the styles of magic for the contest, then votes to determine the winner of the coveted "Golden Wand." The Magic Duel has a five-star rating on Yelp, and has received of TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence three years in a row. Perfect for date night, a girls' night out, birthdays, or bachelorette parties, The Magic Duel is an amazing night out. Suggested dress is: cocktail attire.