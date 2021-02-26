About this show

The legacy of Black Wall Street, a once thriving community destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa race riots, lingers in the mind of an African American soldier. It is no coincidence that Standpipe Hill, known for its fateful role in the riots, is where he wages a daily protest. Frustrated by the racial injustices then and now, he stages a one-man crusade to restore his town to its former glory, putting him at odds with local authorities. Will he accomplish his mission, or will we bear witness to history repeating itself again? Arena's third Power Play from 2018 Whiting Award-winner Nathan Alan Davis is a dynamic and compelling story on how the actions of the past still impact us today.