About this show

Murder. Mystery. Mayhem. Math. What begins as an investigation into the grisly death of a neighbor's dog results in a remarkable coming-of-age journey for 15-year-old Christopher Boone. A self-described "mathematician with some behavioral problems," our narrator sees things differently than those around him and, like fractals in a kaleidoscope, each revelation exposes another puzzle for him to solve. As the audience follows Christopher's brilliant yet dizzying mind, the full story unravels in a visually dazzling sequence of events onstage. Simon Stephens's beloved Tony and Olivier Award-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon's best-selling novel challenges us to seek out the silver linings in ourselves — and others — as we make our way through the world.