About this show

Preeminent monologist Mike Daisey (A People's History, The Trump Card) takes on the end of this world in the premiere of The Change. In an epic story that plays out in three distinct parts — Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow — Daisey interrogates our skill at hiding from the truth by confronting the climate crisis that both terrifies and paralyzes us. From "the master storyteller" (New York Times), The Change is an intimate, intensely personal call to face this existential threat with humor and heart.