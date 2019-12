About this show

Just in time for the holidays, Synetic presents a whimsical, family-friendly adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's beloved fairy tale, The Snow Queen. Join Gerda, a little girl with gumption, a magic mirror, and a quest to save her best friend, as she sets out on a life-changing journey that takes her over mountains and across distant lands to the Snow Kingdom. Once there, she harnesses her inner-strength and wit to defeat the coldest threat of all.