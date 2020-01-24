About this show

She blazed a trail to the stars and left a lasting legacy on Earth. A decade before women gained the right to vote, Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow women "computers" transformed the science of astronomy. In the Harvard Observatory, Leavitt made important discoveries that enabled fellow scientists to map the Milky Way and beyond. This inspiring drama explores the determination, passion, and sacrifice of the women who redefined our understanding of the cosmos. Silent Sky is written by Lauren Gunderson, America's most produced playwright, and directed by Seema Sueko (Arena Stage's The Heiress).