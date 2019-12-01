About this show

Hold onto your funny bones, because the women of the Second City are back with She the People: The Resistance Continues, a freshly written show inspired by the 2018 all-female, all-funny blockbuster, and 2019 Helen Hayes Outstanding Visiting Production winner, She the People.

This brand-new play further satirizes the reality of being a woman in the United States, exploding the myths and misrepresentations surrounding body positivity, bachelorettes, Beyoncé, the 2020 ballot, and includes the reappearance of everyone's favorite dinosaur.