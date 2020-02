About this show

A samurai is found dead in the forest. His wife, a bandit and a medium confound the court with their conflicting accounts of what transpired. Based on the dynamic stories by Ryunosuke Akutagawa, Fay and Michael Kanin's Tony Award-winning Rashomon reveals the elusiveness of truth in this passionate, tragic and ultimately comic exploration of humanity in a way that is "striking for its simplicity" (New York Times).