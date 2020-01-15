TheaterMania Logo
Nya is a single mom and dedicated teacher at a high-poverty city school, determined to give her teenage son Omari opportunities that her students will never have. When an altercation with a teacher at his private school threatens Omari's future, Nya has to fight a system that's against him at every turn. A searing, eloquent, and deeply compassionate look at a broken education system, the moments we are pushed to our limits, and the ferocity of one parent's love, by Dominique Morisseau, "a playwright of piercing eloquence" (New York Times).

