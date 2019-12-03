About this show

Love, Factually: back again, with even more laughs, more heart, and more Love...Actually.

Love, Actually — whether you love it, hate it, or have never even seen it, you'll definitely love this romantic romp that parodies the film along with many other classic holiday rom-com moments. Back by popular demand following a sold-out run in 2018, this year's Love, Factually is packed with even more parody of the classic holiday film Love, Actually, more audience participation, more improvisation, and more hilarious moments the entire family will love...actually!