About this show

Grieving the recent loss of her famous father, 16-year-old Alice begins to question the events surrounding his death and sets out to uncover what really happened on the night that changed her family forever. With a soaring and gorgeous score, Britta Johnson's Life After is a bittersweet and witty new musical that explores the mess and beauty of loss and love. Through the vivid imagination of a young woman looking for the facts, we find a more complicated truth instead. The "startlingly talented" (The Toronto Star) playwright and composer Johnson delivers "musical theater perfection" (Broadway World) in this compelling and "life-affirming" (Talkin' Broadway) journey.