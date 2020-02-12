About this show

On a dangerous mission inside a combat zone, Sgt. Davis must work with the perpetrator of her sexual attack to get her squad home safely. Can peace ever be possible?

This one-woman show written and performed by Mary Jane Wells is based on the true story of a lesbian soldier in the US Army: an outsider who wouldn't quit. She loved its challenges and thrived within that rigorous world. At the time she enlisted, before "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" was repealed, she was the only woman in her entire company and went on to lead a squad into combat. A survivor of military sexual trauma, she served on the battlefield alongside her assailant. Heroine is an incredible human story about one soldier's experiences, and what healing and forgiveness really mean.