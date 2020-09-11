About this show

It's 1776. Witchcraft meets American Enlightenment aspirations when news of the Declaration of Independence drifts into the Pennsylvania woods. Mr. Ames is inspired by the founder's notions of equality, but his high ideals may not extend to his entire household. His wife and slaves ask, "When it says all men are created equal, does that mean me?" Named "one of her generation's major talents" (New York Times), Pulitzer Prize-finalist Theresa Rebeck dares to explore the state of equality and women's rights during the War of Independence.