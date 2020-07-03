About this show

"Drive-Thru Drama" is a social-distance theater format that brings people together for live theater from the comfort of their own cars. Actors will perform one, cohesive story through short solos—each approximately two minutes—across the MCC parking lot. Audience members will simply roll down their windows and drive the route from actor to actor.

The Alden presents the debut performance of "Small Change," written and directed by Andrew Scott Zimmer, a new work commissioned by The Alden.

"Small Change" follows the travels of a $1 bill as it journeys through time and space, interacting with different people's lives, and leaving its mark on the world.