About this show

John Morogiello's hilarious take on the true story of rival playwrights battling it out for the soul of Italian comedy. Venice isn't big enough for the two of them! When authors Carlo Goldoni (The Servant of Two Masters) and Carlo Gozzi (Turandot) square off, the city must choose the type of comedy it prefers: written or improvised? Masked or unmasked? Punching up or punching down? But no matter your choice, the result is laughter!