Based on one of the world's oldest known Greek dramas, our first play in the LOVE/HATE REP truly is a tale as old as time. Fifty Greek maidens flee across the sea to Italy and claim refugee status to escape 50 arranged marriages; 50 Grecian men follow in pursuit. In spectacular, theatrical fashion, it all comes to a head at a wedding ceremony that would make even the drunkest uncle run for the seven hills. Full of music and mirth, Charles Mee's famed adaptation pits independence against expectation, and frames the seemingly never-ending battle of the sexes as both a wild romp and an all-out war.