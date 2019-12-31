About this show

Ring in the New Year at the Kennedy Center with a tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin! Featuring performances by Grammy winners Michelle Williams and Dionne Warwick, trumpeter and singer Bria Skonberg, Broadway's Morgan James, Rayshun LaMarr from The Voice, and DC favorite Nova Payton.

After the show, your performance ticket grants you admission to the Grand Foyer for a night packed with festive dancing to two great bands, champagne bars, photo booth, a countdown to midnight, a big balloon drop, and more! Join us to dance the night away as we count down to 2020.