Adapted from the New York Times bestselling novel by Khaled Hosseini (The Kite Runner), the lives of two Afghan women are inextricably bound together. In the war-ravaged Kabul, Miriam and Laila become unlikely allies in the face of the insurmountable odds of a brutal and oppressive way of life. Hopes of a new life lead to an unselfish and shocking decision changing the course of their futures forever. Called "emotionally stirring" (Los Angeles Times), this gripping and heartrending fight for survival will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.