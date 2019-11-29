About this show

It's the 10th anniversary of Olney's favorite Christmas tradition. Paul Morella's captivating solo performance of the Dickens classic keeps audiences coming back season and after season. They come for the masterful storytelling and come back for the way Paul keeps this tale fresh, year-after-year.

Experience the unforgettable characters and vivid imagery as Charles Dickens originally intended — in his own words — and rediscover this timeless classic presented in a masterful solo performance. Adapted from Dickens's original novella and reading tour, Morella's solo version will transport you back to Victorian England and into the heart of this classic morality tale. This critically acclaimed production has become a holiday must-see.