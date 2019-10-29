About this show

Get your tickets to A Chorus Line before they're sold out! Up close in the audition room, feel every heartbeat and heartbreak as hopeful dancers pour out their dreams, memories, loves, and why they dance in a breathtaking display of the tremendous talent it takes to be in a chorus line.

Overflowing with sensational ballet, tap, and jazz dance numbers, this nonstop showcase features the acclaimed songs "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," "What I Did for Love" and more. Reimagined with new choreography by Denis Jones (Broadway's Tootsie, Holiday Inn, and Signature's Crazy for You), it will be A Chorus Line like you've never seen before.