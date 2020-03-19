About this show

With international war looming, England's King George V dies, leaving the Crown and the crisis to his youngest son Bertie. Shy, fragile, and afflicted with a profound stammer, Bertie is ill-equipped to inspire and lead a people now instantaneously informed by a new invention: the wireless radio. He seeks help from a Harley Street doctor, Lionel Logue, and finds an unexpected friendship. But can Logue help the King find his voice? Their success or failure as therapist and patient will seal their destiny, the destiny of England and, perhaps, the world. The King's Speech premiered at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in the UK before debuting on the West End. The film that followed the play won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay for David Seidler.